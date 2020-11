MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich of his post, the Kremlin’s press service reported on Monday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin signed a decree to relieve Transport Minister of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Dietrich of his post," the report said.

Dietrich held office as Russian Transport Minister since May 18, 2018.