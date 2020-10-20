Russian, Uzbek PMs discuss measures against COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has discussed anti-coronavirus measures with his Uzbek colleague Abdulla Aripov during a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian government’s press service informed.

"Heads of governments have discussed joint measures to combat the novel coronavirus, as well as the current issues of Russian-Uzbek trade-economic cooperation and partnership within the CIS," the message informs.

Mishustin and Aripov also discussed the schedule for upcoming government contacts.