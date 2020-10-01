Navalnly's allegations in Der Spiegel are surprising, says Russian ambassador

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. The journalists who laid the groundwork of Germany's Der Spiegel magazine in its early days would have hardly found it appropriate to offer the magazine's pages to groundless allegations by blogger Alexey Navalny, Russia's ambassador in Belin Sergey Nechayev told TASS, when asked for a comment about an interview with Navalny the magazine published on Thursday.

"It is surprising and a reason for sincere disappointment that a magazine that positions itself as an impartial media outlet has published statements containing groundless and insulting allegations against the Russian head of state," Nechayev said. "It is very hard to imagine that the renowned journalists, well-known in our country, who stood at the cradle of this periodical, would have found this cheap stuff worth publishing on its pages."