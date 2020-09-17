Putin, Modi discuss Russia-India cooperation in fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had a phone call to discuss joint effort to counter the spread of coronavirus, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"Certain practical aspects of the bilateral ties were touched upon as well, including the joint effort in fighting the coronavirus infection pandemic," the press service noted.

The two leaders confirmed mutual commitment to further boost the multifaceted Russian-Indian relations in the framework of the declaration on strategic partnership that turns 20 this year. Putin also extended warm congratulations on the Indian prime minister’s 70th birthday.

"Narendra Modi thanked Vladimir Putin for extending felicitations [on his 70th birthday] and expressed satisfaction with the work that Russia carries out as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS," the press service noted, adding that further contacts were also agreed.