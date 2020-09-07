Russian ambassador to UK stresses inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations around Navalny

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin, who was summoned to the UK Foreign Office on Monday, pointed to the inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations concerning the incident with Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy told TASS.
"The Russian side pointed to the inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations and politicization of the incident, which has a purely medical and judicial character. The Russian side also stressed it is interested in establishing all the facts related to the incident. It clarified the actions taken in Russia for these purposes. The Russian diplomat drew attention to Germany’s unpreparedness to respond to an official inquiry filed by Russian relevant agencies," he said.
"Commenting on theories that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a prohibited chemical agent, Andrei Kelin reiterated Russia’s commitment to its liabilities under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the spokesperson added.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on his Twitter account that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Office "to register deep concern about the poisoning" of Alexei Navalny. "It’s completely unacceptable that a banned chemical weapon has been used and Russia must hold a full, transparent investigation," he wrote.
Navalny incident
Last week, the German government claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remained ready for any comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.
Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after becoming ill during his Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.
On September 7, Charite doctors said Navalny’s condition had improved and he had been taken out of the medically-induced coma.