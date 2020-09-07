Russian ambassador to UK stresses inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations around Navalny

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin, who was summoned to the UK Foreign Office on Monday, pointed to the inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations concerning the incident with Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy told TASS.

"The Russian side pointed to the inadmissibility of ungrounded accusations and politicization of the incident, which has a purely medical and judicial character. The Russian side also stressed it is interested in establishing all the facts related to the incident. It clarified the actions taken in Russia for these purposes. The Russian diplomat drew attention to Germany’s unpreparedness to respond to an official inquiry filed by Russian relevant agencies," he said.

"Commenting on theories that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a prohibited chemical agent, Andrei Kelin reiterated Russia’s commitment to its liabilities under the Chemical Weapons Convention," the spokesperson added.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on his Twitter account that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Office "to register deep concern about the poisoning" of Alexei Navalny. "It’s completely unacceptable that a banned chemical weapon has been used and Russia must hold a full, transparent investigation," he wrote.