Russian ambassador to the UK summoned to Foreign Office over Navalny

LONDON, September 7./TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin was summoned on Monday to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office over the situation with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet.

"Today the UK summoned Russia’s Ambassador to the UK to register deep concern about the poisoning of Alexey Navalny," Raab said on Twitter. "It’s completely unacceptable that a banned chemical weapon has been used and Russia must hold a full, transparent investigation," he said.

"Relieved to hear that Alexei Navalny has been taken out of the medically induced coma. I hope his condition continues to improve," Dominic Raab added.

The Russian Embassy has confirmed this to TASS.