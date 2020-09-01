Russian diplomats have no plans for meeting Belarussian opposition

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have no plans for meetings with the Belarussian opposition, Russia’s ambassador in Minsk, Dmitry Mezentsev, said in response to a TASS question.

"Russian embassy staffers have no plans for meetings with representatives of the so-called opposition," he said when asked about statements by members of the opposition’s Coordination Council a meeting with Russian diplomats had been requested.

Mezentsev said that the solution of complex issues facing Belarussian society was the country’s internal affair.

"The country’s people have the wisdom to select the optimal way of development. Russia’s stance is confined to support for the tremendous potential of bilateral relations and, to my mind, a return to the integration agenda of the Union State, successful steps to tap the potential of the Union Treaty and, of course, a proper response to the aspirations of those people who would like to study in Russia and to work in Russia, and support for those Russians who would like to be welcome and in demand on Belarussian soil," Mezentsev said.

Earlier, a member of the presidium of the Belarussian opposition’s Coordination Council, Pavel Latushko, told TASS the Council had addressed the Russian embassy with a request for a meeting with its senior officials but has not received any reply yet.