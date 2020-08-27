Reports of preparations for prisoner swap between Russia, US unsubstantiated — diplomat

Wife of jailed Russian national Bout ready to ask US to exchange him for Whelan

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Publications in media outlets on the alleged negotiations on prisoner trade between Russia and US, including Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia for espionage, are not consistent with reality, spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"It is true, there are regular publications in the media outlets about preparations for trading US citizens, including Paul Whelan, recently convicted in Russia, for Russian citizens being held in American prisons. As the representatives of the Foreign Ministry’s leadership already stated earlier, all reports about alleged negotiations in progress on this subject are not consistent with reality," she said.