Russian, US senior diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The current situation around the Korean Peninsula was in focus of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the Russian foreifn ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation around the Korean Peninsula. It was stressed that it is important to continue to coordinate efforts of all the parties concerned in the interests of settling problems of the sub-region by political and diplomatic means and establishing a reliable mechanism of peace and security in Northeast Asia," the ministry said.

During the day, Biegun also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputy Sergei Ryabkov.