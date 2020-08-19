Kremlin emphasizes need to keep situation in Belarus within legal framework

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There is a need to keep the situation in Belarus within the legal framework, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Belarus is our allied state and fraternal country, Belarusians are our fraternal people. We consider events in Belarus to be the county’s domestic affair. We believe that everything possible needs to be done to create conditions for keeping the situation within the legal framework where the necessary dialogue could take place," he pointed out.

Peskov added that "the most important thing in the current situation is to make sure that there is no foreign influence and interference in what is going on in Belarus." "We regret to say that interference attempts are taking place. We believe that this kind of interference is unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman added. Peskov emphasized that "the situation must remain within the legal framework and the Belarusian people need to solve their problems through dialogue."

When asked if the Kremlin recognized the results of the Belarusian presidential election, Peskov pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on winning the election. The Kremlin spokesman added that international observers were present at the election though some international organizations had not sent their missions to monitor the vote. "The international observers who were present there acknowledged the election," Peskov added.

He declined to answer whether the Kremlin would cooperate with the opposition forces if they came to power in Belarus. "I have nothing more to add," he said.

Telephone conversation

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the Russian president had held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and the Belarusian president on Tuesday.

"The focus was on Belarus," Peskov said. He added that Putin had emphasized the need to prevent foreign interference in his phone call with Macron. "It was said that the Belarusian people needed to solve their problem on their own, that Russia and Belarus constitute a union state, the two countries are very close and share common economic and cultural grounds. This is why we are keeping a very close eye on what is happening," Peskov said.

According to him, there is nothing special about the fact that the Russian and Belarusian presidents have been holding conversations quite often. "It is normal for the two heads of state to keep exchanging views, given he current situation in Belarus," he noted.