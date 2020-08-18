Russia’s dialogue with US on strategic stability intensifies, senior diplomat says

VIENNA, August 18. /TASS/. Russian-American consultations on strategic stability became more intensive since June 22, their business-like nature and the decrease in counterproductive rhetoric are notable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, commenting for Russian journalists on the completion of the most recent round of consultations in Vienna.

"The talks were very intense and energetic. We reached depths in many aspects. Professional discussions draw attention by the level of immersion in the material. This was facilitated by the fact that both American and Russian sides were represented at these consultations by serious delegations which included representatives of all relevant agencies," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, as the dialogue with the US, which has intensified since June 22, continues, the sides note "more business-like nature of the discussions conducted, less counterproductive rhetoric." "If we use it, it pursues specific goals, namely, a better understanding of each other’s approaches and of those moments that don’t satisfy the opposing side. And the second thing is the necessity to understand clearly where for whom red lines lie which one cannot cross," Deputy Foreign Minister added.