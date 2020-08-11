Russia exposes many cyberattacks coming from Germany — Lavrov

According to the top diplomat, more than 50 government offices were targeted

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia exposed many cyberattacks against Russian facilities and organizations coming from Germany last year and this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday.

"We have expressed our concern to the German side over the situation in our cybersecurity cooperation. We said that last year and this year we exposed many cyberattacks against facilities and organizations in Russia coming from the German segment of the Internet," he said. Lavrov said that Russia’s National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents in January 2019-May 2020 identified 75 cases in which Russian resources, including more than 50 government offices, came under hacker attacks from the German segment of the Internet. "Notifications concerning all these 75 cases were dispatched to the German authorities concerned. Only in seven cases of the 75 formalistic replies were received. None of them contained any answers to the essence of the questions asked. In the meantime, those questions implied that each of the incidents should be scrutinized professionally, because we exposed hacker attacks, including ones against our government resources," Lavrov said. Resuming cybersecurity dialogue

