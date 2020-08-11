Russia hopes to exchange information with Germany about Tiergarten murder — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia has responded to all inquiries from Germany regarding the murder in Berlin’s Tiergarten and would like to receive further explanations from the German side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"Our relevant agencies sent everything they could to our German colleagues," he said. "We would also like to receive confirmation or any proof of the claims that the German Public Prosecutor General’s office made when it said that Russia is directly involved in this murder. We are yet to hear any specific answer."

In turn, Maas stressed that court is now studying the case. "We, the German government, agreed to wait until the court’s decision," he stressed. "The way it will classify this act will lay grounds for us to come up with our reaction. And if [Russia’s complicity] will be underlined in the court decision, we will of course react accordingly."

A Georgian citizen, 40, was killed in Tiergarten on August 23, 2019. The Berlin prosecution reported that it detained a suspect the same day. According to the agency, the suspect is a 49-year-old Russian national identified as Vadim K. On June 18, 2020 he was officially indicted. The German Public Prosecutor General’s office is coming from the premise that "at some point state bodies of the Russian central government ordered the indicted person to eliminate the Georgian citizen." The Russian side has repeatedly denied claims that Moscow was complicit in the Berlin murder.