Russia will ensure its security if New START ceases to exist, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is interested in maintaining New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), however, it will ensure its security if the treaty is not prolonged, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during an online session of the Primakov Readings international forum, dubbed "Russia and the world after COVID-19."
"We know and we are confident that we will be able to ensure our long-term security even if there is no treaty," he said, adding that it is too early to discuss Russia’s steps in case New START ceases to exist.
"However, we are ready for any turn of events, this is true, and if the treaty is not prolonged, there are many options. I can assure you that our general aim would be to continue strategic dialogue with the USA, as well as the dialogue on new arms control means in the context of all factors affecting strategic stability," the minister stressed. Lavrov stated that Russia would not convince the USA to prolong the treaty. "If they categorically decline, we won’t try to convince them. <…> We need this treaty to be prolonged to the same extent as the Americans. Right now, they see our calls to prolong it for five or some number of years without preconditions as some sort of game," the foreign minister noted.