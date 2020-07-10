Russia will ensure its security if New START ceases to exist, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is interested in maintaining New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), however, it will ensure its security if the treaty is not prolonged, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during an online session of the Primakov Readings international forum, dubbed "Russia and the world after COVID-19."

"We know and we are confident that we will be able to ensure our long-term security even if there is no treaty," he said, adding that it is too early to discuss Russia’s steps in case New START ceases to exist.