Foreign leaders congratulate Putin on voting results over the phone

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of phone calls with foreign leaders on Thursday, during which they congratulated him on the successful outcome of the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Today the president has a very intense traffic of international telephone conversations," he said.
Peskov noted that there were such conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, in particular, congratulated Putin on the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments. "There were also separate telephone conversations with the Presidents of Uzbekistan [Shavkat Mirziyoyev], Kazakhstan [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev], Tajikistan [Emomali Rahmon] and Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev]," he said.
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the issue at hand was, first and foremost, congratulating Vladimir Putin on the successful voting that ended yesterday."