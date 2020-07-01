Minsk seeks to be Moscow’s closest ally - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Belarus would like to be Russia’s closest ally, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Let us refrain from judging the statements of foreign heads of state, let alone the leader of Belarus, a country with which we have close and brotherly ties. As for me, I believe it proves that Belarus seeks to be Russia’s closest ally," Mezentsev pointed out when asked to comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement that his country was "the only ally Russia has left."

Lukashenko said earlier that Russia did not want "to lose" Belarus in political and economic terms.