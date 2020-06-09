Senior Russian diplomat, US envoy discuss coordination in settling regional conflicts

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan discussed over the phone on Tuesday bilateral cooperation and interaction in ironing out regional conflicts.

"During the conversation major focus was made on the issues of bilateral cooperation at international venues as well as coordinating efforts of our countries in contributing to settling regional conflicts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone conversation was held at the US side’s initiative.