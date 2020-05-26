Putin: Experts say Russia passed peak of COVID-19

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the peak of the coronavirus epidemic has been passed in Russia, citing expert opinions.
"According to experts, our peak is considered passed," the Russian leader said at a video conference meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,807 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.