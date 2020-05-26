Russia sets new coronavirus daily recovery record

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Russia on Tuesday was bigger than the previous daily recovery record, TASS calculations based on anti-coronavirus crisis center data show. In the past 24 hours, 12,331 people recovered, which is almost 40% higher than the previous high set on May 20.

The biggest influx of new infections was registered on May 11 (11,656). At the same time, Russia has been recording fewer than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for 11 days straight. On Tuesday, the crisis center reported 8,915 new infections, which is slightly lower than Monday’s figures. In total, Russia has identified 362,342 coronavirus infections (247 per every 100,000 people). Russia ranks third globally after the US and Brazil. Recoveries soaring Overall, 131,129 people who tested positive for coronavirus recovered in Russia or 36.2% of all infections. The recovery share is speedily growing - last Tuesday, May 19, it stood at 21%. Moscow also reported a record-breaking number of recoveries (8,033), while the previous record was visibly lower (5,440). In total, 61,619 people recovered in the Russian capital (36.4% of all infections). Moscow passed Russia’s average share of recoveries back in mid-April. Infections climbing slowly The daily increase of infections in Russia has remained stable since mid-May even though the testing is ramped up. On Tuesday, Russia’s consumer watchdog reported 215,000 tests carried out in one day, meaning that almost 25 tests were conducted per every identified coronavirus patient. Overall, Russia performed more than 9 million tests.

Read also Moscow coronavirus recoveries hit record high of over 8,000 in past day