Russia sets new coronavirus daily recovery record

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Russia on Tuesday was bigger than the previous daily recovery record, TASS calculations based on anti-coronavirus crisis center data show.
In the past 24 hours, 12,331 people recovered, which is almost 40% higher than the previous high set on May 20.
The biggest influx of new infections was registered on May 11 (11,656).
At the same time, Russia has been recording fewer than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for 11 days straight. On Tuesday, the crisis center reported 8,915 new infections, which is slightly lower than Monday’s figures.
In total, Russia has identified 362,342 coronavirus infections (247 per every 100,000 people). Russia ranks third globally after the US and Brazil.
Recoveries soaring
Overall, 131,129 people who tested positive for coronavirus recovered in Russia or 36.2% of all infections. The recovery share is speedily growing - last Tuesday, May 19, it stood at 21%.
Moscow also reported a record-breaking number of recoveries (8,033), while the previous record was visibly lower (5,440).
In total, 61,619 people recovered in the Russian capital (36.4% of all infections). Moscow passed Russia’s average share of recoveries back in mid-April.
Infections climbing slowly
The daily increase of infections in Russia has remained stable since mid-May even though the testing is ramped up. On Tuesday, Russia’s consumer watchdog reported 215,000 tests carried out in one day, meaning that almost 25 tests were conducted per every identified coronavirus patient. Overall, Russia performed more than 9 million tests.
On Tuesday, the infection increase rate stands at 2.5% compared to 2.6% on Monday. On average, this number was 2.7% daily, while the infection increase rate stood at 3.7% one week prior to that.
Moscow’s rate turned out even lower - 1.7% (1.6% on Monday). There were almost three times fewer infections than recoveries (2,830 new cases).
The reproduction value of coronavirus in Russia and Moscow remains unchanged - 1 and 0.91 respectively. When the R value drops below one, Russian regions are cleared to slowly ease restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the virus.
Death rate barely increasing
In the past 24 hours, Russia registered the largest number of coronavirus-related fatalities (174) to date, breaking the previous record-high set on May 24 (153).
In total, 3,807 people died from COVID-19 in Russia. Nevertheless, the death rate stays relatively low (1.05%), much lower than the global average. Moscow’s numbers are a little higher (1.25%) since 2,110 people died there.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.