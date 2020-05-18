Kremlin spokesman says he continues to receive coronavirus treatment

"Right now, I’m undergoing treatment," Peskov said, answering a question on his health and plans to be released from the hospital. The spokesman thanked the journalists for asking.

Besides Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova and Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov have all contracted the coronavirus infection. Lyubimova and Falkov have already recovered and returned to their duties. As for the Prime Minister, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that Mishustin is recovering and would be able to return to his duties this week already.