Kremlin spokesman hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia, as he himself said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Wednesday.

"People can receive treatment at home if it is unilateral pneumonia," he said. "If it is bilateral pneumonia, there is no choice [but to remain in the hospital]." Peskov added.

According to him, presidential administration employees are tested for the coronavirus almost every day. "This is why I had a feeling that the situation is under control," Peskovnoted. "But unfortunately, a colleague whom I had contacted fell ill at some point and I had to self-isolate after May 1," he added. One of his own tests later turned out positive, his temperature started to rise, and his wife, Olympic Figure Skating Champion Tatyana Navka, also started to show some symptoms. "Once we realized that the illness was progressing with fever and body aches, we went to the hospital," Peskov said.

"As far as this disease is concerned, the main thing is not to lose the moment," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized, adding that "the virus is absolutely violent." "Thank God, doctors already have some experience in combating it but nevertheless, there is a certain level of unpredictability based on everyone's personal circumstances," he explained. In some cases, "a hormone storm begins, the immune system tries to fight the infection and starts to devour the body together with the virus… it can cause lung thrombosis."

The presidential spokesman admitted that he used to wear a badge, which, according to the manufacturer, was capable of keeping viruses away. "When reporters started saying that it was actually harmful, I stopped wearing it," he noted.

Peskov declined to discuss his treatment regimen, saying that "doctors know what to do.".