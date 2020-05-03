Kremlin spokesman does not rule out adjusting national projects amid pandemic

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that national projects could be adjusted against the background of measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus, he said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel. However, according to him, their implementation will remain a priority.

"It cannot be ruled out that some adjustments will be made, but this will not affect strategic tasks of the implementation of national projects in any way," he said.

The Kremlin representative noted that the implementation of national projects is not removed from the agenda. "No, in no way. We are not talking about this," he said, answering a question. Moreover, Peskov said that "in drawing up the national plan for the development of the economy, those tasks, those budget expenditures that were planned in connection with national projects, will be taken into account.".