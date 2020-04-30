Russia’s First Deputy PM Belousov appointed acting PM

Earlier, Mishustin revealed that his coronavirus tests came back positive and proposed Belousov to deputize for him.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as acting Prime Minister on Thursday after the news broke out that head of the cabinet Mikhail Mishustin contracted coronavirus, the Kremlin press service informed.

"To ensure continuous functioning of state bodies of power <…> I decree: 1. To establish that Russian First Deputy Prime Minsiter Andrei Belousov fulfils the duties of Russian Prime Minsiter Mikhail Mishustin. 2. This executive order enters into force on the day of signing," the document reads.

Earlier, Mishustin told Putin that he had contracted coronavirus. "The government will continue working as normal, I plan to be in active contact via phone and video calls on all key issues," he said.

"Get well as soon as possible," Putin told him.