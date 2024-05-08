China congratulates Putin on assuming post of Russian president — diplomat

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. Beijing congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on assuming the post of the Russian president, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"China congratulates President Putin on assuming office. Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier sent a letter to President Putin, congratulating him on his re-election. We believe that under President Putin Russia will continue to achieve new results in state building, economic and social development," the diplomat said when asked by TASS to comment on Putin's inauguration.

Lin Jian recalled that this year marks the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and Russia. "Based on the consensus of the heads of state, China and Russia will continue to strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, strengthen friendship and jointly promote the building of a fair and well-ordered world," the spokesman said.

Vladimir Putin has been inaugurated as Russian president for the fifth time. His inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told TASS that Putin's first foreign visit as newly inaugurated president will be to China.

Russia held its first three-day presidential election over the period March 15-17. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after 100% of the votes were tallied by local election commissions, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin beat out his three rivals with 87.28% of the vote.