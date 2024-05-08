Thai king congratulates Putin on taking office as Russian president

BANGKOK, May 8. /TASS/. King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) congratulated Vladimir Putin on taking office as the president of Russia, noting the special relations between the two countries, the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) reported.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your inauguration as the president of the Russian Federation for the fifth term. I wish you good health and strength, as well as success in fulfilling your state duties in the name of well-being and prosperity of the country and the people of Rusisa," he said. "This yet another presidential term is a fact illustrating the people’s boundless confidence in your leadership."

"Thailand attaches great importance to close friendship between our nations and peoples. These are special relations, based on common values and mutual trust, and they have only been growing stronger over more than 127 years of diplomatic relations," the congratulatory letter says.

"I’m firmly convinced that under your guidance and with your support, our countries will make progress in strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the spheres of trade, investment, tourism and energy, for the benefit of both nations," Rama X said.

The inauguration ceremony that kicked off Putin’s new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia's recent history.