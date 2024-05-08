Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon, army says

TEL AVIV, May 8. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Overnight (Tuesday) Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Kfarkela, Ayta ash Shab, Khiam, and Maroun El Ras, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Houla and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

The military added that the IDF had "struck overnight in order to remove a threat in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Jibbain."