Israel reopens Kerem Shalom crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip — top brass

TEL AVIV, May 8. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing, closed after the May 5 shelling, for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Defense Ministry said.

"Today, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. This follows its closure due to [the May 5] rocket fire by the Hamas terrorist organization toward the area of the crossing," COGAT and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a joint statement.

"Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter equipment, medicine, and medical equipment donated by the international community are already arriving at the crossing," the statement pointed out. The Defense Ministry also said that it "updated the US government and international organizations regarding the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing."