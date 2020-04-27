Lavrov, OSCE secretary general discuss implementation of Normandy Four summit resolutions

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Issues of the implementation of agreements reached during the latest Normandy format summit in Paris were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the results of the April 20-22 meeting of the Contact Group in the context of the recommendation of the December 9, 2019 summit of the Normandy Four in Paris on concrete steps towards comprehensive implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Lavrov stressed the necessity of direct dialogue between the parties to the Ukrainian conflict in full compliance with the Minsk agreements.

The sides also discussed issues of the optimization of the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in conditions of the coronavirus pandemic and touched upon practical matters of cooperation between the OSCE and Russia.