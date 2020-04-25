Lavrov: ideas promoted by Russia before pandemic become more popular

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s ideas that the country has promoted in world politics long before the coronavirus pandemic, in the current conditions, confirm their relevance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") program on Russia’s Channel One.

"We now see that the ideals that we have promoted before the outbreak of the coronavirus infection are becoming more and more in demand. It’s not that we criticized the very principle of democracy. We emphasized that the classical system of liberal democracy, liberal ideology, especially the neoliberal approaches, which give absolute priority to everything individual, has seriously exhausted itself today in a situation where the interconnectedness of the modern world has destroyed borders, including for threats such as terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, and now infectious diseases," he said.

"We drew attention to the fact that, with all the need to combine efforts in the fight against common threats, we should not underestimate and even lessen the role of sovereign states. We have seen attempts to crush sovereign states by supranational bureaucratic structures," the minister emphasized.