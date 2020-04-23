Russian ambassador points to Yemen’s steps to prevent coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Yemen’s authorities have asked the international community, including Russia, for assistance in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to Yemen Vladimir Dedushkin told TASS on Thursday.

"Yemen is making serious preparations to combat a possible outbreak," he said, commenting on the country’s request for assistance. "The authorities are taking preventing measures so that they have the necessary resources to combat the pandemic in the future," the envoy added.

According to Dedushkin, the country currently lacks "testing systems, which is why the number is incorrect." "Only one coronavirus case has so far been confirmed in Yemen. The government is making preparations for a possible outbreak. In particular, they are stocking up on medicines and equipment and setting up hospital beds," he specified.

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande said earlier that if the coronavirus spread in the country after years of war, the consequences would be catastrophic.

The war between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Saudi Arabia, supported by Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Coronavirus pandemic