Kremlin slams rally against coronavirus lockdown in Vladikavkaz as illegal

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. A rally in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia, against the coronavirus lockdown was illegal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"In any case, this rally was illegal," Peskov said.
These protests could have negative consequences given the current epidemiological situation in the country, the Kremlin spokesman noted. "People gathered there and obviously, without observing any social distancing. This could result in some negative consequences in a couple of days. This is evident for everyone," Peskov noted.