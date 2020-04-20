Putin says coronavirus epidemic keeps spreading, but Russia managed to contain it

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus epidemic continues to spread, but Russia’s preventive measures have contained it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The situation is still challenging, and unfortunately, the epidemic spread continues and the number of citizens, who contract the coronavirus, is on the rise," Putin told a meeting to discuss the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia.

The Russian leader noted that the growth was seen "not only in Moscow, which was the first to face this threat, but also in other regions." "Due to preventive measures we still managed to slow down and contain this process, but unfortunately the infection, even its single cases, has been registered in all 85 regions."

Putin stressed that the scenario of the coronavirus spread had been predicted and Russia had prepared for it.

The peak is still ahead

The peak of the coronavirus spread in Russia is still ahead but it is necessary to smooth over the growth of new cases, Putin said.

"The peak of the disease spread is still ahead," Putin stressed, referring to expert opinions.

However, "it is necessary to do everything to smooth over this peak and cut the time of getting past the so-called plateau when the largest number of new infections is registered," the Russian president said.

As the Russian leader stressed, "work in all the directions is currently underway." "Also, an additional stock of specialized medical beds will be made available in all the regions by the end of this and at the beginning of next week," Putin specified.

The Russian president stressed that "in such preparations, all possible scenarios are being taken into account."

The Russian president asked the experts taking part in the meeting about how they assessed the current situation, the dynamics of the epidemic’s spread in Russia and about their forecast for the next three, seven, ten days and for a month, including the number of severe cases requiring urgent hospitalizations.

He also asked the experts about the sufficiency of reserve hospital beds, medicines, lung ventilators and individual protection kits that were already being created.

"For medical workers, and literally each of them is now indispensable, enhanced reliable protection from the infection must be ensured," the Russian president said.

He asked the experts about how to ensure such protection.

Extra anti-coronavirus measures

Putin has asked for experts’ advice concerning extra anti-coronavirus measures. He stressed however that efforts must be taken to minimize the pandemic’s impacts on people’s jobs and incomes.

"Thanks to the non-working weeks, quarantine restrictions, self-isolations requirements and other measures that were taken, we have managed to win some time," he said. "We have managed to slow down the epidemic’s spread and adjust our healthcare system."