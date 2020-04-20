{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Putin says coronavirus epidemic keeps spreading, but Russia managed to contain it

The situation is still challenging, the Russian president noted
Russian President Vladimir Putin Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus epidemic continues to spread, but Russia’s preventive measures have contained it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Read also
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 over past day

"The situation is still challenging, and unfortunately, the epidemic spread continues and the number of citizens, who contract the coronavirus, is on the rise," Putin told a meeting to discuss the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia.

The Russian leader noted that the growth was seen "not only in Moscow, which was the first to face this threat, but also in other regions." "Due to preventive measures we still managed to slow down and contain this process, but unfortunately the infection, even its single cases, has been registered in all 85 regions."

Putin stressed that the scenario of the coronavirus spread had been predicted and Russia had prepared for it.

The peak is still ahead

The peak of the coronavirus spread in Russia is still ahead but it is necessary to smooth over the growth of new cases, Putin said.

"The peak of the disease spread is still ahead," Putin stressed, referring to expert opinions.

However, "it is necessary to do everything to smooth over this peak and cut the time of getting past the so-called plateau when the largest number of new infections is registered," the Russian president said.

As the Russian leader stressed, "work in all the directions is currently underway." "Also, an additional stock of specialized medical beds will be made available in all the regions by the end of this and at the beginning of next week," Putin specified.

The Russian president stressed that "in such preparations, all possible scenarios are being taken into account."

The Russian president asked the experts taking part in the meeting about how they assessed the current situation, the dynamics of the epidemic’s spread in Russia and about their forecast for the next three, seven, ten days and for a month, including the number of severe cases requiring urgent hospitalizations.

He also asked the experts about the sufficiency of reserve hospital beds, medicines, lung ventilators and individual protection kits that were already being created.

"For medical workers, and literally each of them is now indispensable, enhanced reliable protection from the infection must be ensured," the Russian president said.

He asked the experts about how to ensure such protection.

Extra anti-coronavirus measures

Putin has asked for experts’ advice concerning extra anti-coronavirus measures. He stressed however that efforts must be taken to minimize the pandemic’s impacts on people’s jobs and incomes.

"Thanks to the non-working weeks, quarantine restrictions, self-isolations requirements and other measures that were taken, we have managed to win some time," he said. "We have managed to slow down the epidemic’s spread and adjust our healthcare system."

Read also
Russia conducts more than 2 mln coronavirus tests

"Do you think the existing preventive measures, including in the capital city, are enough? What else should be done? Which other measures might be needed?" he asked those taking part in the meeting.

He stressed that the main concern of the state is people’s lives and health and pledged that the authorities will "rely on expert opinion to use maximally safe regime of operation of industries, individual companies and organizations."

"Of course, we will be acting carefully bearing in mind that it is impossible to halt the economy but it is necessary to minimize the epidemic’s negative impacts on employment and people’s incomes," Putin said.

Coronavirus vaccine

It is planned to book in advance the production capacity for making required volumes of a coronavirus vaccine when it will appear, according to Putin.

The head of state asked experts participating in the meeting to express opinions about the potential vaccine development timeframe.

"It is important for us to know this now, in order to book in advance, prepare production capacities, so that to quickly launch vaccine production in required volumes," Putin said.

The president noted that he understands well what a complex and thorough scientific research is carried in this field. "It is difficult, impossible to guess because the vaccine should not be merely received; its efficiency and safety should be proven. I understand in this regard the huge responsibility for the result vested in developers," Putin noted.

Treatment algorithms

Medics must have algorithms for treatment of the coronavirus infection developed in advance for all categories of patients, Putin noted.

Read also
Russia’s coronavirus case growth is under 10% for the first time since mid-March

"Everyone might face the infection and the disease, and, therefore, it is highly important that the medical workers have action algorithms developed in advance for provision of efficient aid to the people of all ages, to patients with accompanying, chronic diseases," the head of state said, adding that special attention must be paid to pregnant women and children.

"Special attention must be paid, of course, to pregnant women, future mothers, and, of course, children, including the newborns. I ask you to address these issues separately," the president told the meeting.

The meeting on Monday involved leading scientists and virologists, specialists in infectious diseases and heads of scientific and research centers, whose "professional evaluations and recommendations are important" for the authorities at all levels, Putin said. "So we will keep in touch with you in the future," the president told the experts.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russian embassy in Estonia bashes Ukrainian diplomats for anti-Russian rhetoric
The Ukrainian embassy in Estonia last week tweeted several posts in English claiming that Russian assistance to Italy was an attempt to destabilize the European Union and NATO
Read more
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund will total nearly $95 bln by late 2020
These reserves will be enough until 2024 under the current oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday
Read more
Light aircraft crashes in Russia’s Far East
It had three people on board. According to preliminary information, they died
Read more
Russian fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Syria coast
The Russian fighter shadowed the US spy plane
Read more
Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 42,800 over past day
A total of 3,291 people have recovered and 361 patients have died
Read more
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Read more
Trump projects overall novel coronavirus death toll in US at 60,000-65,000
"I think right now we are heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000," Trump said
Read more
Russian doctors cure 15 patients of coronavirus in Italy’s Bergamo
Since the start of the effort, a total of 54 patients have been admitted, 39 of them are still being treated
Read more
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow exceeds 200
According to the latest update, Moscow has 24,324 confirmed coronavirus cases
Read more
Number of Covid patients in Moscow’s hospitals 3-4 times less than anticipated — mayor
"We have a reserve of several thousands of beds in hospitals, which are coping with the situation," Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Russian fleet holds exercise as US destroyer enters Black Sea
The US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
Roscosmos has questions about economic aspects of Musk’s rockets
SpaceX is secretive about the economic aspects of its launches
Read more
Twenty critical care teams of military medics begin to work at Moscow’s hospitals
The Defence Ministry also organized seven mobile hospitals for 100 beds each and organized 450 beds at the Irtysh floating hospital in Vladivostok
Read more
Finland’s coronavirus cases near 3,500
Finland shut down its borders between March 19 and May 13 due to the coronavirus developments
Read more
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
Read more
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Read more
Russia has many questions to US about its activities in outer space — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated Russia’s preparedness to discuss space activities involving the sides’ corresponding agencies and organizations
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 over past day
The total number of cases has reached 47,121
Read more
Putin to skip Easter service, visit chapel in his suburban residence
On the occasion of the Easter, the Russian president and Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill will exchange greetings
Read more
Russian diplomat urges to fine BBC for biased information on Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the BBC to make more news about Britain
Read more
US may be prepping site in Nevada to test nukes, Russian diplomat warns
The diplomat stressed that Russia did not take any actions violating its obligations on banning nuclear tests
Read more
21 coronavirus-positive patients aged from 34 to 91 die in Moscow — crisis center
The 34-year-old victim suffered from Pickwickian syndrome (Obesity hypoventilation syndrome)
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet warships hold artillery drills in stormy Barents Sea
After accomplishing their combat training missions, the small missile ships Aisberg and Rassvet returned to their home station of Polyarny in the Kola Bay, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
US investigates origins of novel coronavirus pandemic — Trump
"A lot of strange things were happening, but there is a lot of investigation going on, and we are going to find out," Trump said
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says countries have no right to settle scores on Iraqi soil
According to the diplomat, Moscow expects the domestic political situation in Iraq to improve following the formation of a new government
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation
China and Russia must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and "labelling," Xi Jinping stated
Read more
Trump states very good relationship between US and Russia
US President does not see an increase in military tension
Read more
China could face consequences it was "knowingly responsible" for pandemic - Trump
According to US President, the relationship between Washington and Beijing before the start of the pandemic was constructive
Read more
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
When created, coronavirus vaccine must be available for everyone — UN head
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Read more
Kremlin welcomes India’s plan to provide medicines to combat coronavirus to Russia
Moscow is pleased with the Indian government’s decision, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
US uses questionable approaches to designating terrorists — Russian Foreign Ministry
The US Congress recommended including the Azov Battalion into the list of terrorist organizations in the fall of 2019
Read more
Kremlin slams Google’s move to block Russian news outlet’s account as unacceptable
Earlier in the month, Google deleted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation from the NTV company’s YouTube account
Read more
Putin says coronavirus situation is under full control in Russia
The president highlighted that Russia has all necessary resources and reserves to protect people and support economy amid the coronavirus spread
Read more
Press review: US wants China to pay for COVID-19 and top banker sees ‘rebound’ after virus
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, April 20
Read more
Kremlin notes growing role of international interaction in battling coronavirus
The importance and demand in communication is only growing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US labs in third countries may be developing pathogenic agents — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman, notes the United States’ bigger biological presence beyond its borders, in particular in former Soviet republics
Read more
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate Easter
Putin stressed the great and highly sought social charitable activities of Christian religious organizations
Read more
Russia’s Health Ministry approves using Chinese drug against coronavirus
In terms of its safety and effectiveness it does not differ from drugs previously registered in Russia
Read more
This week in photos: traffic jams near Moscow, ‘shark’ walking a dog, jackals in Tel Aviv
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russia ranks 11th in the world for COVID-19 cases
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, there are 32,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, which is higher than the numbers reported by Brazil, the Netherlands and Canada
Read more
Visas of foreigners staying in Russia automatically extended until June 15
The decision was made due to closed borders of the majority of foreign states, as well as closed transport communication
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 36,700
Over the entire period, 313 people have died across Russia
Read more
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Read more
Moldova, Russia sign deal on 200-million-euro loan - President Dodon
The money will be allocated "for budgetary support goals" for a period of 10 years, with an annual interest rate of 2%
Read more
Moscow aware of only 6 Russian schoolkids who returned home from US
According to the diplomat, Washington still has not submitted lists of names and phone numbers of the Russian students to Moscow
Read more
Share of coronavirus infections with no symptoms rises to 60% in Moscow
In Moscow, the samples of patients, who tested positive for COVID-19, are sent for a second test in the so-called reference centers to confirm the disease
Read more
S-350 anti-aircraft missile system to boost Russia’s defense from cruise missiles fourfold
The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets
Read more