Russia’s coronavirus case growth is under 10% for the first time since mid-March

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. For the first time since March 15, the daily coronavirus case growth in Russia is below 10%, data from the federal anti-coronavirus center indicates.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,268 new cases were registered, while one day before, this figure was 6,060. Therefore, the daily growth slowed to 9.96% versus 16.47% on Sunday.

Overall, 47,121 people contracted the disease, or roughly 32 infected for every 100,000 people. This incidence rate in Russia is far below other top 10 most affected nations, except China. In Iran, the incidence rate is about 100 infected for every 100,000 people, while in Spain it is a whopping 400.

According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog (the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing), a total of 2 million coronavirus tests were performed in Russia. About 2.3% of those tests were positive.

Recoveries and fatalities

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, 45.3% of cases revealed in the past 24 hours showed no symptoms. On Saturday, this figure was 43%.

Over the past 24 hours, 155 patients have been released from the hospitals, taking the total recovery count to 3,446, or 7.3% of all infected.

In the meantime, the number of fatalities grew by 44, reaching 405. The fatality rate barely changed, growing from 0.84% to 0.86%. This is much lower than in other most affected nations. For example, in the United States, 5.36% of all patients died, while in most European nations, that figure exceeds 10% (Germany is the only exception with its 3%). The lowest fatality rate among the top 10 affected nations has been registered in Turkey, but even there it is about three times greater than in Russia (over 2.3%).

The capital and the regions

In Moscow, 2,026 cases were confirmed in the past 24-hour period. The total case count has increased by 8.3% - the lowest figure since March 21 - and is now 26,350. Moscow’s share in nationwide statistics diminished from 56.8% to 55.9%.

The case growth in the Moscow Region has slowed down as well. Data showed that over the past 24 hours, only 578 new cases had been confirmed, while one day ago, this number was 709. The total case count in the region is 5,241, or 11.1% from all those infected in Russia.

Beyond Moscow and the Moscow Region, 1,664 cases were registered, a 12% increase. Monday’s case growth was smaller in almost every seriously affected region. St. Petersburg reported 86 (the smallest increase since April 12, to a total of 1,846), the Nizhny Novgorod Region recorded 113 (a total of 759), and the Komi Region reported 10 (a total of 491 cases).