Russia conducts more than 2 mln coronavirus tests

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. More than 2 mln tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in Russia, the country’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation has conducted more than 2 mln tests for the coronavirus. Some 135,000 people remain under medical supervision," the watchdog said.

Over the past day, 103,000 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out.

To date, a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,291 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 361 fatalities nationwide. Over the past day, Moscow has confirmed 3,570 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 24,324. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.