Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 over past day

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10%) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. Forty-four patients have died of coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 405," the crisis center reported.
A total of 1,935 (45.3%) new coronavirus cases were recorded among the contacts, while the others were imported.