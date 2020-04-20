Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 4,268 over past day

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 4,268 over the past day, reaching 47,121 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

Number of patients admitted to hospital in grave condition declines in Moscow

Some 3,446 people have recovered and 405 others have died.

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10%) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. Forty-four patients have died of coronavirus over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 405," the crisis center reported.

A total of 1,935 (45.3%) new coronavirus cases were recorded among the contacts, while the others were imported.