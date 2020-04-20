Number of patients admitted to hospital in grave condition declines in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The measures on self-isolation and social distancing in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic have proven to be effective and the number of patients admitted to hospital in grave condition has declined in Moscow, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"We see that those measures on social distancing and self-isolation have been effective," Murashko said. "We see that today in Moscow the intensity of the disease spread and most importantly, the growth in the number of patients in grave condition, has stopped."

The health minister emphasized that it’s important to seek medical assistance as soon as there are the first coronavirus symptoms. "Those patients, who turn for assistance on time and receive treatment early, are in better condition and their prospects are higher than those who take medicine independently or just wait until they feel better tomorrow," the minister noted.

He explained that the coronavirus feature is that "the condition of patients suddenly deteriorates."

To date, a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,291 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 361 fatalities nationwide. Over the past day, Moscow has confirmed 3,570 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 24,324. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.