Kremlin to ask foreign leaders to postpone visits to Moscow on May 9, says spokesman

"Yes, exactly," he said when asked whether the postponement of the celebrations meant that the foreign leaders would be asked to postpone their visits to Moscow.

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. The foreign leaders who were earlier invited to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, will be asked to postpone their visits since the events have been rescheduled over coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin instructed the defense minister, the heads of law enforcement agencies and the bodies of power at all the levels "to change the schedule and postpone the preparations for the military parade on Red Square, the parades in the regions and put off all mass public events that were planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory," Putin said.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported that invitations to visit Moscow for celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the USSR’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War had been sent to leaders of some Western countries, as well as leaders of the states making part of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and some others.