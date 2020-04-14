Putin taking part in video conference of EAEU heads

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in a video conference of the heads of the EAEU, a joint document is expected to be approved following the meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a video conference meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," he said. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is addressing his counterparts. Speeches by other participants will follow. "It is planned to adopt a joint document following the meeting," Peskov added.