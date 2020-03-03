Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Merkel-Macron-Erdogan meeting on March 6

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. There are no plans to organize a meeting of the Russian, German, French and Turkish leaders, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, on March 6, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, such a meeting is not planned," he said, adding that "such a meeting has not been agreed."

According to Peskov, it is better to wait for the outcomes of Putin’s talks with Erdogan due to take place in Moscow on March 5. "So far, there are no plans [for a meeting between the four leaders] for Friday. Moreover, [Putin] has different plans - to make a regional trip," he explained.

Bloomberg said earlier citing an Angela Merkel’s bloc lawmaker that the four leaders may meet in early March.