Russia, Turkish presidents reiterate commitment to Sochi agreements - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that is expected to be held in Moscow are not promising to be smooth but the presidents reiterate their commitment to the Sochi agreements on peace settlement in Syria, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Yes, it (the meeting) will take place in Moscow on March 5 or 6. We hope. It is being prepared now. Obviously, it will not be an easy meeting but the heads of state after all reiterate their determination to settle the situation in Idlib and their commitment to the Sochi agreements. It is important," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the two leaders will exchange views "on how the Sochi agreements are being implemented."

The situation around Idlib aggravated on February 27 when, according to the Russian defense ministry, militants attempted a large-scale attack. The Syrian government army retaliated by delivering a strike, which, Ankara claims, killed 33 Turkish soldiers. The Russian defense ministry said however that the Turkish soldiers who had come under fire from the Syria army were fighting along with the terrorists.

The current aggravation was in a focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They stressed the necessity of the normalization of the situation and agreed to look at a possible top-level meeting in the coming days.