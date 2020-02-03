Kremlin does not consider Pompeo’s visit to Minsk ‘ultra-rapid convergence’

"We hardly can talk about ultra-rapid convergence here," Peskov said.

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Moscow does not consider the US and Belarus rapidly becoming closer, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the recent visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Minsk, where he held talks with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

He refused to provide further comments on the specific details of the negotiations.

"We cannot and we do not want to comment our partners’ contacts with third countries; this is a totally sovereign right, implementation of their sovereign relations," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow and Minsk has relations of their own, which have a "friendly, very close nature."

"There is a lot of questions on agenda on how to develop our relations, including some problematic moments, which are in the talks right now," the spokesman said.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State visited Minsk. This is the first visit of a US administration representative of such level for the last 25 years. During his visit, Pompeo negotiated with President Lukashenko and the Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey.

In particular, Pompeo said that the US are ready to provide Belarus with energy resources for a competitive price. Foreign Minister Makey said Minsk would like to see the US business come to the country. Speaking on the political cooperation, the Belarusian foreign minister said that Minsk is ready to organize any meeting and negotiation format, including one with the US participation, to settle the Ukrainian conflict.