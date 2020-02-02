All members of resigned cabinet placed in new jobs - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. All the members of Russia’s cabinet that resigned in January have already been placed in new jobs, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"All have been placed in other jobs," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Dmitry Medvedev’s government resigned on January 15 following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reforming initiatives. The new cabinet was approved by the president on January 21. Mikhail Mishustin was appointed prime minister. He has nine deputies. The new cabinet has 21 ministers. Fifteen former ministers vacated their offices.