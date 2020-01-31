Mishustin will take part in EAEU session in Almaty on January 31

EU tried to dictate to Armenia its behavior in CSTO, EAEU, says Lavrov

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty and hold separate bilateral meetings with prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Friday, the press service of the Russian government said.

Mishustin arrived in Kazakhstan late Thursday. This is his first foreign visit as the Russian prime minister.

The agenda for the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council includes removing obstacles on EAEU's internal market and several other issues, including working on the draft agreement to introduce supranational regulation of trade of alcoholic beverages.

Among participants in the session will also be heads of governments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova (as an observer country), as well as the chair of the collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The press service of the Russian government said that Mishustin will hold separate bilateral meetings in Almaty with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu.