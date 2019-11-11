EU tried to dictate to Armenia its behavior in CSTO, EAEU, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. In the process of negotiations with Armenia on concluding a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement the European Union tried to ignore Yerevan’s obligations in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an audience of Diplomatic Academy graduates and university students in Yerevan on Monday.

Lavrov said that Russia had no questions concerning Armenia’s relations with foreign partners, provided the latter respected "[Yerevan’s] obligations in the CIS, the CSTO and the EAEU."

"Our European colleagues are in the habit in any region where they begin to interact to establish their own rules and enforce their own doctrines and declarations and to ignore everything that had been done in the given region before the EU set eyes on it," Lavrov said. "When Armenia was in talks on the comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement, our EU friends made attempts to ignore Armenia’s long-standing obligations in the CIS, the CSTO and the EAEU. However, Armenia confirmed in that agreement its commitment to these obligations and stressed that they retained their importance and weight to the full extent."