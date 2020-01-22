Russian premier appoints senior officials in healthcare, financial, social sectors

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has made a series of appointments to senior posts in Russia’s healthcare, social and financial sectors and other governmental agencies, according to decrees published by the Russian government’s website early on Thursday.

Vladimir Uiba was appointed deputy health minister. Alexei Sazanov will become deputy finance minister and state secretary. Anton Drozdov was relieved of his duties as the head of the Russian Pension Fund and appointed deputy finance minister.

Veronika Skvortsova will head Russia’s national public health institute, the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA).

Maxim Topilin will become the board chairman of the Russian Pension Fund.

Dmitry Parkhomenko was appointed acting head of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor).

Irek Faizullin will become deputy minister of construction industry, housing and utilities sector.

Igor Borovkov will head the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, a body supervising and implementing the state defense procurement program.