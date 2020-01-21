Russia open for publication of WWII archives — top diplomat

According to Lavrov, in one's approaches to the history of World War II it is necessary to rely on real historical facts and archive materials. "Russia is unprecedentedly open for their [the materials'] publication and for the general public becoming acquainted with these archive documents," he stated.

The acting minister pointed out that some states had already reported negatively on the preparations for the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II. "I think that this issue will be of serious importance in the academic and practical work of the Russian International Affairs Council in the upcoming year," Lavrov stated. "We will employ the entire expert and analytical potential of the council to avoid politicization of this issue and to leave history to historians, to prevent attempts to rewrite the history of World War II and its outcomes, and to not allow attempts to cast a shadow on the heroes of the war, the liberators of Europe."

A number of Western states have begun to criticize Russia’s role in the Second World War in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Namely, the Polish and Latvian parliaments have approved resolutions placing equal responsibility for the start of the war on the USSR and Nazi Germany. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the truth on the outcomes of the Second World War was documented during the Nuremberg trials and cannot be revised.