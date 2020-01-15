Foreign Ministry invites new US envoy to ‘take a deep dive’ into Russia’s realities

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in the run-up to the arrival of America’s new Ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow, has posted a message of greetings to him on Twitter, inviting the US diplomat "to take a deep dive" into Russia’s realities, the way his predecessor did.

"New US Ambassador John Sullivan is preparing to move to Moscow, and Russia has been waiting for him for a long time. We’ll see to it whether the weather in Moscow is the same as in Washington. We wonder whether John Sullivan will want to follow in Jon Huntsman’s footsteps and plunge into Russia’s realities. Russia is waiting, Mr. Sullivan. Take a deep dive," the message reads.

Sullivan will arrive in Moscow on January 16. He will succeed Jon Huntsman who tendered his resignation in early August 2019. Huntsman had served as the US Ambassador to Russia for two years. In January 2018, shortly after his appointment, he took part in the traditional Epiphany bathing during his visit to the New Jerusalem Resurrection Monastery in the Moscow Region, after which he told reporters that it was a new and unforgettable experience for him.