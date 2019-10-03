US Ambassador Huntsman completes his work in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. US Ambassador Jon Huntsman has completed his tenure in Russia and is returning home. He will fly to the United States in the coming hours, an informed source told TASS. No ceremonies at the embassy or airport on the occasion on his departure are planned.

Huntman’s successor is expected to arrive in the Russian capital soon, but his name is still unknown.

The diplomat believes that the past two years have become the most difficult in relations between Moscow and Washington since the Cold War era. He earlier said that the aim was to stabilize bilateral relations, which he described as very important.

Huntsman was appointed US Ambassador to Russia in October 2017. In early August 2019, he tendered his resignation to US President Donald Trump.