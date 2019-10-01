US ambassador to Russia says he is confident US and Russia will be partners again

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said he is confident the United States and Russia will be partners again in the future.

"I do see a future world where the US and Russia will be partners. We've been partners in the past. We've been partners and adversaries, and chances are that history will repeat itself," Huntsman said in the video address published on the official Instagram account of the US Embassy in Russia.

"So I think we need to be nimble enough, on both sides, where we are able to maintain conduits for dialogue and sharing information. That will allow us to maintain a healthy level of interaction during times of partnership and engagement, and during more difficult moments," he added.

"We'll be partners again, as we are in a few issues, like counter-terrorism for example. We work closely together on issues of denuclearization in North Korea, we de-conflict through our military channels very professionally as it relates to the ongoing conflict in Syria," Huntsman noted.

"We've had to work very very hard for the last couple of years to maintain dialogue in certain areas, it's been very tough but it's a necessity because I do believe that the global stability depends a whole lot on healthy US-Russia relationship," the ambassador stressed.

"We have very deep and fundamental differences between us. But notwithstanding those differences, we should be able to find the right balance between the moments of partneship and collaboration and the moments of adversity where we find that we have some very difficult deep and complex issues that are yet to be resolved. I know it can be done," he concluded.