Putin says there are no foreign troops in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. In Donbass there are no foreign troops, but only self-defense forces consisting of local residents, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the customary year-end news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Asked by a Ukrainian journalist about the need for removing all foreign troops and mercenaries from the east of Ukraine for a settlement of the conflict there Putin said "there are no foreign troops."
"There are people’s militias and local self-defense forces. They consist of local residents," Putin said.
As for mercenaries, Putin agreed that there were mercenaries in Donbass.
"There are French and German nationals fighting on both sides. Let us sort things out. But I must say once again they do not constitute the basis of these armed forces," Putin said.